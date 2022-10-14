Heavy rain lashes Erode, Salem, Namakkal districts, rainwater enters over hundred houses

The Bhavani - Anthiyur road at Thottipalayam that was flooded due to rain in Anthiyur in Erode district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With heavy rain lashing Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday evening and Friday morning, water entered many over a hundred houses in these districts.

In Erode, water entered over 80 houses in Bhavani and Anthiyur taluks, while two low-lying bridges in Talavadi were submerged, disrupting vehicle movement for over three hours.

Heavy rain in Bhavani led to water entering over 50 houses at Thotipalayam and also affecting vehicle movement on Bhavani - Anthiyur road. In Anthiyur, overflowing of Periya Eri led to water entering houses on Theppakulam Street. A damage to a sluice at the Ramalingam Pudur Eri in Mathur Panchayat in Vellithiruppur led to water entering over 30 houses and farm lands at Mathur, Vellithiruppur, Moolakadai and Bharathi Nagar.

Farmers said standing crops in over 80 acres were inundated and sought compensation. Due to flooding, vehicle movement on Anthiyur – Vellithiruppur road was disrupted. Earthmovers were pressed into service to clear the clogged drainage channels. Likewise, Varattupallam reservoir attained its full reservoir level of 33.46 feet after which 1,727 cusecs was discharged into the stream.

Rain in the forest areas of Talamalai led to flash floods in many streams while two low-lying bridges were submerged disrupting vehicle movement between villages at Arulvadi and Gettavadi.

Erode district received a total rainfall of 663.70 mm with Varattupallam recording 107.20 mm as on Friday morning. The rainfall recorded in other places were Bhavani 76.20 mm, Kodiveri 52 mm, Gunderipallam 48.6 mm, Bhavanisagar 46.60 mm, Erode 43 mm, Sathyamangalam 40 mm, Ammapettai 39.60 mm, Perundurai 32 mm, Talavadi 24 mm, Modakkurichi 35 mm, Chennimalai 28 mm, Elanthakuttai Medu 26.60 mm, Nambiyur 26 mm and Kavundapadi 21.20 mm.

Water overflows at a check dam near Kurumbapatti zoological park following rain in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

For the third consecutive day on Thursday, heavy rain lashed many parts of Salem and Namakkal districts. In the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Friday, Salem district recorded 182.80 mm of rainfall, and the average rainfall was 12.18 mm. Sankagiri received the highest amount of 63.3 mm, followed by Edappadi 27 mm, Omalur 19.6 mm, Aanaimaduvu 15 mm, Kariyakovil 14 mm, Yercaud 11.2 mm, Kadayampatti 11 mm, Salem 10.1 mm, Mettur 6.6 mm and Pethanaickenpalayam 5 mm.

Due to continuous rain, rainwater entered more than 100 houses at Pachapatti, Arumuga Nagar, and Ashok Nagar, which come under Ward 40 of Salem Corporation. Residents urged the Corporation to provide additional storm water drainage systems to their locality to prevent rainwater stagnation.

Likewise, Namakkal district received 119.4 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 9.95 mm. Komarapalayam received the highest of 75.40 mm, followed by 11 mm in Rasipuram, 10 mm in Erumapatti, 8 mm in Mangalapuram, 6 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 4 mm each at Namakkal and Puduchatram, and one mm at the Collectorate.

Due to heavy rain at Komarapalayam, rainwater stagnated at Kamban Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Uzhavar Sandhai, and two government school grounds and entered houses in the locality.