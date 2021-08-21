Heavy rain lashes Erode, Salem districts

Water stagnation on roads disrupts vehicle movement

Many places in Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts received heavy rain, affecting the normal life of people on Saturday.

In Erode, rain started at 4 a.m. and continued till 9 a.m., resulting in water stagnation on arterial roads and disrupting vehicle movement. Water stagnated on Railway Station Road, Chennimalai Road, and Perundurai Road and at railway underpasses at Vendipalayam and K.K. Nagar. Vehicles waded through knee-deep water along the stretch.

A portion of the compound at Diesel Loco Shed fell on the road in the morning. Rainwater also entered many houses located along Perumpallam Canal. At 8 a.m. on Saturday, Erode recorded 42 mm rainfall, Modakkurichi 31 mm and Kavindapadi 18 mm.

In Salem, many areas received rainfall in the morning. Rainfall recorded at various places in the district was Yercaud 98 mm, Sankari 37 mm and Salem 25.5 mm. In Namakkal, Tiruchengode received rain in the morning, leading to water stagnation on Salem Main Road.

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam stood at 65.69 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Officials of the Public Works Department said the inflow was 5,712 cusecs while the discharge was 12,000 cusecs into River Cauvery and 700 cusecs into canal. The storage was 29.109 tmc against the capacity of 93.50 tmc.

At Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode district, water level stood at 101.15 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage was 29.63 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. At present, 100 cusecs was discharged into River Cauvery and 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal.