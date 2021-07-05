Heavy rain lashes Erode, Salem districts

The underground parking area at a complex in Salem was flooded with rainwater on Monday.

ERODE/Salem

05 July 2021 22:49 IST

Many places in the Erode and Salem districts received heavy rain, accompanied by high speed wind, disrupting power supply in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. High wind damaged trees and branches fell on electric lines disrupting power supply at many places in Erode district. At Thirunagar Colony, two electric poles fell on the road disrupting power supply on Sunday night. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation carried out restoration work despite rain and power was restored by 6 a.m. on Monday. Uprooted trees in many places were removed by workers on Monday morning.

The district received a total of 427 mm rainfall as of Monday morning. Rainfall recorded at various places were Chennimalai 94 mm, Modakkurichi 92 mm, Varattupallam 34.80 mm, Kodiveri 29 mm, Erode 26 mm, Ammapettai 19.80 mm and Perundurai 19 mm.

Water level at the Bhavanisagar Dam crossed 93 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet on Monday. Public Works Department officials said that at 8 a.m., the water level stood at 93.13 feet, while the inflow was 2,389 cusecs and the discharge 200 cusecs in River Bhavani and 800 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals.

The storage was 23.681 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.800 feet.

In Salem, an average rainfall of 51.76 mm was recorded. The rainfall recorded at various places are: Aanaimaduvu 101 mm, Salem 98.2 mm, Attur 94 mm, Thammampatti 80 mm, Kariyakovil 71 mm, P.N. Palayam 62 mm, Gengavalli 50 mm, Yercaud 41 mm, Edappadi 33 mm, Mettur 30.8 mm and Sankari 30.2 mm.

Due to flooding at the underground car parking area at a complex near Ramakrishna road, the parked cars submerged.

In Namakkal, an average rainfall of 36.01 mm was recorded. According to officials, 88 mm was recorded in Mangalapuram, 20 mm in Mohanur, 19 mm in Namakkal, 86.2 mm in Rasipuram and 72 mm in Kolli Hills.