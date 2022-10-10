Heavy rain lashes Erode district, 928 mm of rainfall recorded

The average rainfall in Erode district was 54.60 mm

The Hindu Bureau Erode
October 10, 2022 16:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain poured in Erode, Namakkal, and Salem districts on Monday. Starting on Sunday night around 9 p.m., heavy rain poured for hours in rural areas of the three districts.

Fortunately, no untoward incidents were reported. In the past 24 hours, till 8 a.m. on Monday, Erode district recorded 928.60 mm of rainfall, Namakkal district recorded 758.0 mm of rainfall, and Salem district recorded 442.70 mm of rainfall.

The average rainfall in Erode district was 54.60 mm, and Gobichettipalayam received the highest amount of 97 mm, followed by 91.40 mm in Varattupallam, 80 mm in Kodumudi, 78.4 mm in Elanthakuttai Medu, 75 mm in Modakurichi, 62 mm in Nambiyur, 58.40 mm in Kunderipallam, 55 mm each in Ammapettai and Sathyamangalam, 50 mm in Chennimalai, 49.2 mm in Kodivery, 40 mm in Kavundapadi, 38 mm in Perundurai, 37.20 mm in Bhavanisagar, 25 mm in Erode, 21 mm in Bhavani and 16 mm in Thalavadi. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 63.16 mm, and Paramathi Velur received the highest amount of 115 mm, followed by 94 mm in Kolli Hills, 85 mm in Puduchatram, 84 mm in Senthamangalam, 74 mm in Rasipuram, 71 mm in Collectorate, 60 mm in Mohanur, 50.40 mm in Namakkal, 35 mm in Erumapatti, 33 mm in Tiruchengode, 29 mm in Komarapalayam, and 27.60 mm in Mangalapuram.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The average rainfall in Salem district was 29.51 mm, and Omalur received the highest amount of 67.4 mm, followed by 63 mm in Salem, 58.2 mm in Attur, 53 mm in Edappadi, 51 mm in Sankagiri, 28.5 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 25.4 mm in Thammampatti, 22 mm in Kariyakovil, 20 mm in Gangavalli, 18 mm in Veeraganur, 11 mm in Yercaud, 10 mm in Kadayampatti, 9.2 mm in Mettur, and 6 mm in Aanaimaduvu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Erode
Tamil Nadu
rains
weather

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app