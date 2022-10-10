Heavy rain lashes Erode district, 928 mm of rainfall recorded

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain poured in Erode, Namakkal, and Salem districts on Monday. Starting on Sunday night around 9 p.m., heavy rain poured for hours in rural areas of the three districts.

Fortunately, no untoward incidents were reported. In the past 24 hours, till 8 a.m. on Monday, Erode district recorded 928.60 mm of rainfall, Namakkal district recorded 758.0 mm of rainfall, and Salem district recorded 442.70 mm of rainfall.

The average rainfall in Erode district was 54.60 mm, and Gobichettipalayam received the highest amount of 97 mm, followed by 91.40 mm in Varattupallam, 80 mm in Kodumudi, 78.4 mm in Elanthakuttai Medu, 75 mm in Modakurichi, 62 mm in Nambiyur, 58.40 mm in Kunderipallam, 55 mm each in Ammapettai and Sathyamangalam, 50 mm in Chennimalai, 49.2 mm in Kodivery, 40 mm in Kavundapadi, 38 mm in Perundurai, 37.20 mm in Bhavanisagar, 25 mm in Erode, 21 mm in Bhavani and 16 mm in Thalavadi.

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 63.16 mm, and Paramathi Velur received the highest amount of 115 mm, followed by 94 mm in Kolli Hills, 85 mm in Puduchatram, 84 mm in Senthamangalam, 74 mm in Rasipuram, 71 mm in Collectorate, 60 mm in Mohanur, 50.40 mm in Namakkal, 35 mm in Erumapatti, 33 mm in Tiruchengode, 29 mm in Komarapalayam, and 27.60 mm in Mangalapuram.

The average rainfall in Salem district was 29.51 mm, and Omalur received the highest amount of 67.4 mm, followed by 63 mm in Salem, 58.2 mm in Attur, 53 mm in Edappadi, 51 mm in Sankagiri, 28.5 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 25.4 mm in Thammampatti, 22 mm in Kariyakovil, 20 mm in Gangavalli, 18 mm in Veeraganur, 11 mm in Yercaud, 10 mm in Kadayampatti, 9.2 mm in Mettur, and 6 mm in Aanaimaduvu.