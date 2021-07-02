Heavy rain lashes districts

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, lightning and high speed wind, lashed various parts of the district here on Thursday night.

Residents of the city were caught unawares when the sky suddenly became overcast and started raining leading to water stagnation on the roads.

The city witnessed heavy downpour till midnight. Many tree branches fell in residential areas in the wing and they were removed later. Many roads at Moolapalayam, Chennimalai Road and in residential areas where underground sewerage scheme work is in progress turned slushy making it difficult for vehicles to move on. Water stagnated on Agilmedu Street, Nachiappa Street and at Manikoondu disrupting vehicle movement.

Rainfall recorded at various places were Kavundapadi - 65 mm, Bhavanisagar - 62.8 mm, Gobichettipalayam - 29 mm, Erode - 24 mm, Kodumudi - 22.4 mm, Elanthakuttaimedu - 19.8 mm, and Nambiyur - 10 mm. The district received a total of 257.6 mm rainfall as of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the inflow at Bhavanisagar dam stood at 149 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Friday. Water level stood at 93.26 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 23.77 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. Discharge was 800 cusecs in Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 200 cusecs in River Bhavani.

Salem received widespread showers on Thursday night and the rains continued till the early hours of Friday.

An average rainfall of 29.75 mm was recorded in the district. 70.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Attur, 63.4 mm in Omalur, 55 mm in Thamampatti, 47.2 mm in Salem, 38.5 mm in Veeraganoor, 33 mm in Yercaud, 32.1 mm in P.N. Palayam, 29 mm in Kadayampatti, 25 mm in Gangavalli, 20 mm in Anaimadaivu, 14 mm in Kariyakovil, 8.6 mm in Mettur, 5 mm in Sankari, 2.6 mm in Edappadi, and 2 mm at Vazhapadi.

The water level at Mettur dam was 83.29 ft against a total scale of 120ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 45,315 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 1,101 cusecs of water. The discharge from the dam to delta region was maintained at 15,000 cusecs of water.

Namakkal district also received widespread rains on Thursday.

An average rainfall of 28.24 mm was recorded in the district. 20 mm rainfall was recorded at Erumapatti, 3.80 mm in Kumarapalayam, 31 mm in Mangalapuram, 34 mm in Mohanur, 18 mm in Namakkal, 38 mm in Paramathi Vellur, 47 mm in Puduchatram, 52.10 mm in Rasipuram, 31 mm in Senthamangalam, 6 mm in Thiruchengode, 15 mm in Collectorate, and 43 mm in Kolli Hills.