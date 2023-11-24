Heavy rain lashes Coimbatore region

November 24, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Heavy rain lashed Coimbatore region in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

A youth was washed away when he attempted to cross a river on two-wheeler at Kottai Pirivu near Karamadai. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Friday continued searches for Pradeep Kumar (21) of Kattabettu near Kotagiri. The accident occurred when he came to attend his friend’s marriage at Karamadai.

“Since the inflow is very high, fire service personnel could not carry out the search in the river. They are searching along the banks of the river,” an official from the Periyanaickenpalayam fire station said.

As a result of the downpour, copious inflow has been reported in all the major reservoirs. Water level in Sholayar was 78.75 ft, as against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 165 ft, Parambikulam 49.52 ft (72 ft), Thoonakadavu - Peruvaripallam 19.10 ft (22 ft), Aliyar 74.60 ft (120 ft), Thirumurthy 41.81 ft (60 ft) and Amaravathi has 81.73 ft of water as against the FRL of 90 ft.

Pilloor dam recorded a steep increase in storage and the water level in the dam day before yesterday was 77 ft against the FRL of 100 ft and in just a day, it went up to 89 ft.

Rainfall recorded in mm at 8.30 a.m. on Friday as follows: Thoonakadavu 25, Peruvaripallam 30, Sholayar 4, Upper Nirar 32, Lower Nirar 12, Upper Aliyar 4, Kadamparai 15, Valparai camp 2.2, Aliyar 15.6, Vettaikaranpudur 2.8, Makkinampatti 47.4, Manakadavu 2, Coimbatore South 6, Mettuppalayam 24, Pilloor dam 35, PN Palayam 17.2, Nallathangal Odai in Tiruppur 16, Uppar dam 10, Palladam 17, Amaravathi dam 9, Thirumurthy dam 26, Udumalpet 13.3 and Madathukulam 13.