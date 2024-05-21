ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain lashes Coimbatore city, leaves several areas inundated

Updated - May 21, 2024 10:09 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed Coimbatore city on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The rain that pounded Coimbatore city for three hours on Tuesday evening left several areas inundated, leading to traffic disruptions along arterial roads. Singanallur recorded the highest rainfall of 12 cm.

The traffic on Ellapalayam-Periyanaickenpalayam Road was halted as the footbridge across a stream in Kuppepalayam was flooded.

Singanallur and Peelamedu were among the worst-hit areas, despite efforts to clear water channels near Avinashi Main Road to facilitate drainage. These measures have had little effect on reducing the inundation of roads.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning for heavy rain in Coimbatore district in the coming days, the Revenue Department officials said they were closely monitoring the situation.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has set up camp in Mettupalayam for rescue operations following the heavy rain forecast.

