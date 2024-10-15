Heavy rain lashes Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts

Heavy rain lashed Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on October 15, 2024 (Tuesday).

A total rainfall of 469.70 mm was recorded at the 23 rain gauge stations in Coimbatore and the average rainfall stood at 20.42 mm. Tiruppur district recorded 612.40 mm of total rainfall in all the 20 rain gauge stations and the average rainfall stood at 30.62 mm. Because of heavy rain that lashed Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and copious flow of water in River Noyyal at Tiruppur, the low level bridge at Anaippalayam got submerged and the police have erected barricades at Andipalayam and College Road.

Rainfall recorded in mm: Peelamedu Airport 22.70, TNAU 68.60, PN Palayam 34.60, Mettuppalayam 3, Piloor dam 12, Annur 10.20, Coimbatore South Taluk 19, Sulur 22, Varapatti PWD office 64, Thondamuthur BDO office 11, Siruvani foot hills 20, Madukkarai taluk 12, Podanur Railway station 14.80, Pollachi Taluk office 5, Makkinampatti PWD Inspection Bungalow 10, Kinathukkadavu taluk 14, Anaimalai taluk 1.60, Aliyar 7, Chincona 14, Chinnakallar 47, Valparai PAP 23, Valparai taluk 23, Sholayar 13.

In Coimbatore, the rain that started around 2 p.m. lashed the city and peripheral areas and inundated almost all underpasses. Several vehicles that tried to wade through the water developed technical snags.

Tiruppur rainfall in mm: Tiruppur noth taluk office 25, Collector camp office 55, Tiruppur South office 36, Collectorate 30, Avanashi taluk office 40, Palladam taluk office 17, Dharapuram taluk office 19, Mulanur 37, Kundadam 37, Uppar dam 37, Nallthangal Odai Reservoir 25, Vellakovil 47,Vattamalai Karai Odai Reservoir 56.40, Udumalpet taluk office 5, Thirumoorthy dam 5, Thirumoorthy dam Inspection Bungalow 4, Madathukulam taluk office 5.

Storage reservoirs are fast reaching the brim. Amaravathy dam has 82.68 ft of water as against the Full Reservoir level 90 ft, Thirumoorthy dam has 45.64 ft of water as against the FRL of 60 ft, and Aliyar reached 117.20 as against the FRL of 120 ft

