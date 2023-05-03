Heavy rain lashes Coimbatore and the Nilgiris for second day

May 03, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Heavy rain lashed Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts for the second day on Tuesday.

The downpour that started around 3.30 p.m. lasted till late night. The 23 observatories recorded 920.50 mm rainfall and the average rainfall worked out to 40.02 mm.

In the neighbouring Nilgiris district, the total rainfall stood at 296.1 mm and the average stood at 10.21 mm. The downpour resulted in inundation of many low-lying areas and disruption in power supply and uprooting of trees.

In Coimbatore, in the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Cincona recorded 115 mm rainfall, the highest. Rainfall in other places in mm - Annur recorded 30.40, Mettuppalayam - 34, Chinnakallar - 27, Valparai PAP - 57 and Valparai taluk - 56, Sholayar - 42, Aliyar - 38, Sulur - 21, Pollachi - 51, Coimbatore South - 14, Airport Peelamedu - 8.90, TNAU - 38.60, Periyanaickenpalayam - 63.60, Pilloor dam - 52, BDO office Thondamuthur - 22, Siruvani foothills - 10, Madukkarai taluk - 42, railway station Podanur - 69, PWD Inspection Bungalow at Makkinampatti - 70, Kinathukkadavu - 34, and Anaimalai taluk - 25.

At Madukkarai near Coimbatore, a low-lying bridge near Aatru Vinayakar temple was washed away in the night.

In Coimbatore City, operations to pump the storm water flooding the roads into the drains using motors were undertaken by the Corporation under the inspection of Commissioner M. Prathap and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar. Work began at 9 p.m. on Tuesday in several subways and locations, including Avinashi Road elevated expressway area, Lanka Corner and Rangasamy Road.

According to Corporation sources, two motors are on standby for each area to pump the water into the stormwater drains.

In the Nilgiris district, rainfall recorded in mm, Udhagamandalam - 15.8, Naduvattam - 18, Kalhatti - 8.3, Glenmorgan - 10, Masinangudi - 6, Kundah - 7, Avalanchi - 4, Emerald - 3, Geddai - 3, Kinnakorai - 8, Upper Bhavani - 10, Balacola - 10, Ketti - 8, Kotagiri - 8, Kodanad - 4, Gudalur - 18, Devala - 30, Upper Gudalur - 10, Cherumuli - 5, Padanthorai - 13, O’Valley - 15, Pandalur - 75, and Cherangode - 5.