Heavy rain lashes Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts

December 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati inspecting water stagnation under Avinashi overbridge in the city on Saturday.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati inspecting water stagnation under Avinashi overbridge in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After a dry spell, heavy rain lashed Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The rain and the resultant land slips led to cancellation of the Nilgiris Mountain Railway services on Saturday and Sunday. Areas such as Mettuppalayam, Sirumugai, Karamadai, Beelepalayam, Chikkarampalayam, Belladhi and Marudur experienced very heavy rain. More than 100 lakes and ponds reached their brim in Mettuppalayam and surrounding areas. The Irumborai to Sirumugai road remained submerged at Medur. Plantain crops on over 20 acres were damaged.

In Coimbatore, areas such as Pappanaickenpalayam, Ramanathapuram, Singanallur, Ganapathy, Railway Station, Town Hall, Uppilipalayam, Gandhipuram, Gandhi Park, Ukkadam, Sundarapuram, Kuniamuthur received heavy rain. Trees got uprooted at Peelamedu, Nanjundapuram, Ramalinga Jothi Nagar, Sugam Sivaram Nagar.

In the last 24 hours that ended at 9.30 a.m. on Friday, rainfall recorded at various observatories are as follows; Annur- 18.40 mm, Mettuppalayam- 8, Chincona- 14, Chinnakallar- 49, Valparai PAP- 31, Valparai taluk- 30, Sholayar- 10, Aliyar- 41, Sulur- 90, Pollachi- 20, Coimbatore South- 78, Airport Peelamedu- 108.20, TNAU- 46, PN Palayam- 9, Pilloor dam- 10, PWD office, Varapatti- 36, BDO office, Thondamuthur- 20, Siruvani Adivaram- 12, Madukkarai taluk- 40, Podanut Railway Station,- Podanur 43.80, PWD Inspection Bungalow, Makkinampatti- 19, Kinathukkadavu 40 and Anaimalai 52 mm.

In the Nilgiris district, Udhagamandalam recorded 4.2 mm, Kundah- 8, Avalanchi- 2, Emerald- 2, Geddai- 8, Kinnakorai- 1, Balacola- 9, Coonoor- 17, Burliar- 20, Ketti- 9, Coonoor Rural- 24, Hulical- 13, Yedapalli- 20, Kotagiri- 24. Kil Kotagiri- 124, Kodanad- 16, Gudalur- 16, Devala- 87, Upper Gudalur- 14, Cheramulli- 28, Padanthorai- 34, O Valley- 12, Pandalur- 96 and Cherangode- 24.

