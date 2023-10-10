Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas in Salem city

October 10, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Salem

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Salem district on Monday night. In the last 24 hours that ended 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the city recorded 82.7 mm rainfall.

Overnight rain in Salem city resulted in stagnation of water at various places including Old Bus Stand, Four Roads, New Bus Stand, Annathanapatti, Nethimedu, and Shevapet. At a few places, sewage overflowed on the roads. Low-lying areas in Ammapet, Dadubaikuttai, Pachapatti, and Pallapatti were inundated.

Following rainwater stagnation at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium near the Collectorate, sportspersons and morning walkers returned disappointed.

While the district received a total rainfall of 171.10 mm, the Salem city received the highest amount of 82.7 mm, followed by 52 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 24 mm in Omalur, 5 mm in Kariyakovil, 2.2 mm in Mettur, 1.5 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 1.4 mm in Yercaud, 1.3 mm in Sankagiri, and 1 mm in Edappadi.

