Heavy rain in the Nilgiris leads to closure of tourism spots

Heavy rain in the Nilgiris led to the closure of multiple tourist sites, as the district administration and State Forest Departments took pre-emptive steps to ensure the safety of visitors on Tuesday. As a precaution, schools in the district were given holiday by the District Collector.

According to officials, an average of 69.77 mm of rainfall was recorded throughout the district till Tuesday morning, with Avalanche receiving the highest amount of rainfall, measuring more than 372 mm over a 24-hour period. Naduvattam, Emerald, Upper Bhavani, Gudalur, Upper Gudalur, Pandalur and Cherangode received well over 100 mm of rainfall, with Upper Bhavani receiving 248 mm, officials said.

As a result, schools were shut across the Nilgiris and the eco-tourism sites of Doddabetta Peak, Pine Forest and Avalanche were closed to the public as a precautionary measure.

Multiple trees were uprooted across the district due to heavy winds and rainfall and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Highways Department as well as Fire and Rescue Service personnel worked throughout the day to remove the trees that had also snapped power lines, which led to many parts of Udhagamandalam town going without power.

Officials cautioned residents to stay indoors and to not venture out unless necessary.

