Heavy rain in Salem, Namakkal districts

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 41,219 cusecs

The districts of Salem and Namakkal received heavy rain and many low-lying areas and standing crops were inundated.

The Salem district received 1,027.01 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. Friday.

Salem received an average rainfall of 68.46 mm. Kadaiyampatti received the highest amount of 167 mm, followed by 146 mm in Edappadi, 122 mm in Omalur, 94 mm in Sankagiri, 78.2 mm in Yercaud, 75 mm in Thammampatti, 67 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 62 mm in Kariyakovil, 61.5 mm in Salem, 42 mm in P.N. Palayam, 37.4 mm in Attur, 30 mm in Gangavalli, 26 mm in Veeraganur and 19 mm in Mettur.

Namakkal district received an average rainfall of 62.75 mm. Rasipuram received the highest amount of 129 mm, followed by 94 mm in Puduchatram, 86.50 mm in Collectorate, 86 mm in Paramathi Velur, 75 mm in Senthamangalam, 73 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 71 mm in Mohanur, 70 mm in Tiruchengode, 45 mm in Mangalapuram, 15.60 mm in Komarapalayam, and 8 mm in Namakkal.

Inflow into Mettur Dam

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 41,219 cusecs and the water discharge into River Cauvery was reduced to 42,000 cusecs.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the inflow into the dam was reduced to 42,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow was further reduced to 41,219 cusecs. The water discharged into River Cauvery was also reduced to 42,000 cusecs, including 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel and 19,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices. For canal irrigation, the water discharge through East-West bank canals was maintained at 500 cusecs. The dam’s water level was maintained at its full capacity of 120 feet for the seventh consecutive day.

The officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that following the decrease in rain in Karnataka for the past three days, the water discharge from dams was reduced, which impacted the inflow into Mettur dam.