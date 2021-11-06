Coimbatore

Heavy rain in Gundri Hills damages Kadambur Road

The damaged portion of the Gundri – Kadambur Road in Erode.  

Heavy rain in the Gundri Hills has caused extensive damage to the already unmotorable Gundri – Kadambur Road.

Villagers have sought the authorities concerned to repair the road on a war-footing.

Over 6,000 people reside in 15 hamlets in the Gundri village panchayat located in Sathyamangalam Taluk.

The hamlets can be reached after traversing the 15 km road from Kadambur, including a 9.5 km road that passes through the Guthiyalathur Reserve Forest in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. The forest road, which was re-laid 10 years ago, has been severely battered in the rain.

In the absence of a primary health centre or healthcare facility in the Hills, pregnant women and patients need to reach Kadambur through the unmotorable road.

The villagers wanted repair works carried out immediately and a road re-laid at the earliest.

“Bends at many places are in poor condition and extremely dangerous for motorists,” they added.

Villagers said that their demand to the district administration seeking better road facility was yet to be unfulfilled.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 12:28:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/heavy-rain-in-gundri-hills-damages-kadambur-road/article37348601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY