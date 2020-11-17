Heavy rain in Coimbatore city

District receives average rainfall of 15 mm; rain, fog reduce visibility in the Nilgiris

Coimbatore district recorded an average rainfall of 14.99 mm on Monday, with many parts of the city experiencing heavy rain.

According to the data from the District Administration on Tuesday, Coimbatore South recorded 42 mm rainfall on Monday, Coimbatore International Airport 34.2 mm, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University 20 mm, Sulur 38 mm, Mettupalayam 17 mm, Annur 12 mm, and Periyanaickenpalayam 17 mm.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said that tourism spots managed by the Forest Department in Coimbatore district namely Kovai Courtallam and Baralikadu remain closed to visitors since the COVID-19 lockdown started in March. Sources at Kovai Courtallam said the inflow has increased following heavy rain.

Udhagamandalam Staff Reporter adds

Heavy rain in parts of the Nilgiris reduced visibility and caused minor structural damage to a few buildings on Tuesday.

Till Tuesday morning, average rainfall of 18.5 mm was recorded across the Nilgiris, with Kundah, Geddai, Coonoor and Kotagiri recording maximum rainfall. Fire and Rescue Services personnel said that there were reports of a couple of trees along the Ketti valley getting uprooted, structural damage to the walls of a private college in the area and damage to the compound wall of a house in Kotagiri. Minor landslips were also reported.

Meanwhile, the rain reduced visibility along major highways leading into and out of the district. Many tourists who had spent the Deepavali weekend in the district said that they faced trouble going back home due to the poor visibility caused by rain and fog on Tuesday. No major accidents, damage or injuries were reported in the district.