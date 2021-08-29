Heavy rain forecast for Coimbatore

Coimbatore

29 August 2021 23:39 IST

The district administration has urged the public to remain vigilant on Monday as the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, had predicted heavy rainfall in Coimbatore.

The administration had earlier asked people in low lying areas to move to government shelters or higher ground if there was heavy rain.

In the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. Sunday, Chinnakalar received the highest rainfall in the district – 76mm, followed by Cincona 45mm, Sholayar 41mm, Valparai PAP area 34mm, Valparai Taluk 32mm, Pollachi 7mm, Aliyar 4mm and Mettupalayam 1.5mm.

Advertising

Advertising

Parts of the city too experienced rainfall – Coimbatore South 3mm, TNAU 8.5mm and airport 3.2mm.

The water level in the 100-foot Pilloor Reservoir was at 84 feet and 49.50 feet Siruvani Reservoir at 32.90 feet.