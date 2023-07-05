Heavy rain forces closure of Kovai Courtallam

July 05, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Wednesday closed popular tourism spot Kovai Courtallam to visitors due to heavy inflow of water. Officials said that the waterfall was closed considering the safety of visitors. The inflow increased after the waterfall’s catchments received heavy rain.

Anamalai Tiger Reserve authorities said that Kavi Aruvi waterfall near Aliyar on Pollachi – Valparai Road was also closed to visitors due to heavy inflow.

The water level in Sholayar reservoir stood at 46.92 feet against the full depth of 160 feet with an inflow of 3,143.98 cusecs. Bhavani Sagar reservoir had 76.81 feet of water against the full depth of 105 feet. Its outflow was 1,313 cusecs against an inflow of 572 cusecs. Parambikulam reservoir had 20 feet of water against the full depth of 72 feet with an inflow of 1,288 cusecs and an outlfow of 37 cusecs. The water level in Aliyar reservoir was 56.80 feet against the full depth of 120 feet with an inflow of 357 cusecs and an outflow of 203 cusecs.

Holiday for schools in Valparai

Meanwhile, Coimbatore district received an average rainfall of 22.90 mm and a total rainfall of 687.70 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati declared holiday for schools in the Valparai plateau. According to the District Disaster Management Authority, 147 mm rain received in Chinnakallar was the highest rainfall reported in the district in the 24 hours upto Wednesday morning, followed by 92 mm in Sholayar, 88 mm in Valparai PAP, 87 mm in Valparai taluk, 85 mm in Cinchona and 48 mm in Siruvani downhill, 29 mm in Thondamuthur, 22 mm in Makkinampatti, 19.30 mm in Anamalai taluk, 15 mm in Aliyar and 14.50 mm in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. Parts of Coimbatore city received mild showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

