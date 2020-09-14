Heavy rain damages road in Gundri hills in Erode

Over 6,000 people reside in various hamlets in the village panchayat

The recent rain in Gundri hills has caused extensive damage to the Gundri-Kadambur Road. Villagers want the road to be re-laid or repair works carried out.

Over 6,000 people reside in various hamlets in Gundri village panchayat in Sathyamangalam Taluk.

To reach the village, people have to take a 20-km road through a forest from Kadambur. Heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday caused extensive damage to the already battered road at many places, rendering it non-motorable.

The villagers said that the only bus service to Gundri from Kadambur was also stopped six months ago. Hence, they had to depend on two-wheelers, pick-up vans and other commercial vehicles for commuting. Since the road condition was very bad, pregnant women and patients could not get to Kadambur to reach hospitals, they said, adding that there was no healthcare facility available in the panchayat.

The villagers said that forest roads were re-laid only once in ten years as per norms.

The Gundri-Kadambur Road was re-laid nine years ago. But, they could not wait for another year for this road to be re-laid as its condition was very poor.

They wanted the works taken up soon.