Heavy rain damages road in Gundri hills in Erode

The recent rain in Gundri hills has caused extensive damage to the Gundri-Kadambur Road. Villagers want the road to be re-laid or repair works carried out.
Over 6,000 people reside in various hamlets in Gundri village panchayat in Sathyamangalam Taluk.
To reach the village, people have to take a 20-km road through a forest from Kadambur. Heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday caused extensive damage to the already battered road at many places, rendering it non-motorable.
The villagers said that the only bus service to Gundri from Kadambur was also stopped six months ago. Hence, they had to depend on two-wheelers, pick-up vans and other commercial vehicles for commuting. Since the road condition was very bad, pregnant women and patients could not get to Kadambur to reach hospitals, they said, adding that there was no healthcare facility available in the panchayat.
The villagers said that forest roads were re-laid only once in ten years as per norms.
The Gundri-Kadambur Road was re-laid nine years ago. But, they could not wait for another year for this road to be re-laid as its condition was very poor.
They wanted the works taken up soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath