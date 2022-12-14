Heavy rain damages houses in Coonoor

December 14, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A portion of a retaining wall along the Udhagamandalam-Coonoor National Highway at Manthada village collapsed during the late hours of Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Heavy rain in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Coonoor led to landslips, damage to houses and vehicles being swept away by flooding roads.

Personnel from the Department of Fire and Rescue Services stated that four vehicles were washed away during the rain along TTK Road and Ambikapuram. Around 300 mm rain was recorded over a three hour period between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Coonoor, leading to two houses being damaged in a landslip near the Farmers’ Market.

Landslips were also reported in 11 locations along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway route between Mettupalayam and Coonoor, leading to train services being cancelled.

A landslip also damaged a retaining wall near Manthada along the National Highway connecting Coonoor to Udhagamandalam.

Udhagamandalam also received 47 mm rainfall over a 24-hour period with an average of 44 mm rain being recorded across the district. District Collector S.P. Amrith declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Coonoor and Kotagiri taluks on Wednesday. He also inspected rain-affected areas in Coonoor on Wednesday evening.

