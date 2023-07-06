Heavy rain continues in the Nilgiris

July 06, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Heavy rain for the third consecutive day across the Nilgiris impacted tourism, with trees becoming uprooted in a few places and minor landslips being recorded across the district on Thursday.

Rainfall across the district was recorded at an average of 38.18 millimeters, with Gudalur, Devala, Upper Gudalur, Padanthorai, O’Valley, Pandalur, Naduvattam, Glenmorgan and Cherangode witnessing extremely heavy rain. Officials stated that more than 20 centimeters of rain was recorded at Avalanche since Thursday, leading to the rivers flowing into the Avalanche Lake flooding. Around 18 centimeters of rain was recorded in the same area on Wednesday, leading to concerns over the possibility of localised landslips in the region.

Due to heavy rain and winds, tree falls were reported in Pandalur, Pattavayal in Gudalur and other places. The Highways Department began clearing trees that were at risk of falling along the Udhagamandalam to Gudalur road on Thursday. A tree was also chopped down in O’Valley as there were fears that it could fall on a passing motorist.

The towns of Udhagamandalam, Gudalur and Pandalur were mostly free of tourists on Thursday due to the rain. Boating at the Ooty Lake and Boat House was stopped due to safety concerns, while officials at the Government Botanical Garden and Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam only reported minimal footfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Nilgiris district administration had announced leave for schools in Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur due to the heavy rain. Apart from 42 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force being stationed in the district, a total of 32 additional personnel from the fire and rescue service from surrounding districts were also in the Nilgiris to help with relief efforts.

The Indian Meteorological Department had forecasted heavy rain in the Nilgiris till Friday. So far, only one person has suffered injuries arising out of accidents due to the rain. The man, who was riding from O’Valley to Attur, suffered serious injuries when the branch of a tree fell on him. He has since been taken to Coimbatore for treatment.

