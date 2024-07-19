Heavy rain continues in the Nilgiris; 52 trees uprooted so far

A total of 52 trees got uprooted across the Nilgiris due to heavy rain that continued for the fifth consecutive day on Friday.

Officials said that over a four-day period, starting from July 16, as many as 52 trees had fallen and had blocked roads, requiring to be cleared by staff from Fire and Rescue Services, State Highways department, local civic bodies and the Tangedco.

According to the officials, an average of 45 mm rainfall was recorded throughout the Nilgiris from Thursday evening to Friday morning. Heavily affected parts of the district, including Udhagamandalam, Naduvattam, Avalanche, Upper Bhavani, Gudalur, Devala, Cherumulli, Padanthorai, O’Valley, Pandalur and Cherangode continued to receive heavy rain on Friday.

Many parts of the district that were affected by the rain continued to witness power outages, with parts of Udhagamandalam town, Gudalur, Pandalur and Adhigaratty affected.

A tree got uprooted and fell on a lorry near Ketti. Fortunately, no serious injuries or loss of life was reported due to the rain so far.

