Heavy rain claims two lives in Salem

Namakkal SP Sai Charan Tejaswi along with State Disaster Response Force inspecting River Cauvery at Komarapalayam in Namakkal district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy rain lashed Salem and Namakkal districts, and rainwater inundated several places in the districts on Monday. Due to heavy rain, two women in Salem died when their huts collapsed.

Heavy rain lashed Salem throughout Sunday night and rainwater inundated various places in Salem city, Attur, Rasipuram, Jalakandapuram, Elampillai, Pallipalayam, Edappadi, Tiruchengode, and Komarapalayam.

In the last 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Monday, Salem district received 578.20 mm of rainfall and Namakkal district received 541 mm of rainfall.

On Sunday night, P. Srirangayee (80) of Thippampatti died when her hut collapsed in heavy rain. Likewise, K. Rani (65) of Edappadi died when the mud wall of her hut collapsed.

As rainwater stagnated at Magudanchavadi Government Boys School, holiday was declared for the school on Monday. More than 50 residents of Jayam Nagar in Avadathur village staged a road roko on Jalakandapuram-Attaiyampatti Road on Monday urging the authorities to remove rainwater stagnated in their area. The Jalakandapuram police rushed to the spot and pacified them.

Water flow increases in River Thirumanimutharu in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The average rainfall in Salem district was 38.54 mm and Pethanaickenpalayam received the highest amount of 90 mm, followed by Yercaud 75.2 mm, Veeraganur 74 mm, Kariyakovil 58 mm, Mettur 48 mm, Attur 46 mm, Anaimaduvu 41 mm, Gangavalli 35 mm, Edappadi 24 mm, Thammampatti 23 mm, Sankagiri 20 mm, Omalur 18.6 mm, Kadayampatti 15.6 mm and Salem 9.6 mm.

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 45.08 mm and Mohanur received the highest of 88 mm, followed by Rasipuram and Kolli Hills Semmedu with 72 mm each, 68 mm in Paramathi Velur, 62 mm in Komarapalayam, 53 mm in Namakkal, 28 mm in Collectorate, 26 mm each at Puduchatram and Tiruchengode, 19 mm in Mangalapuram, 17 mm in Senthamangalam, and 10 mm in Erumapatti.