Heavy rain causes breach in left main canal of Kelavarapalli dam

Special Correspondent HOSUR
August 26, 2022 18:37 IST

The breach in the left main canal of Kelavarapalli dam in Kothur village on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Heavy rain in Hosur led to a breach in the left main canal of Kelavarapalli dam in Kothur village here. The breach resulted from a collapse in the section of a wall of the left main canal passing through Kothur village, causing the dam water to rush through agri lands.

Kelavarapalli dam was opened for irrigation on August 4, with the water being released through the left main canal and the right main canal. Hosur witnessed heavy rain from Thursday evening, adding to the water discharge in the two main canals from the dam.

After the night-long rain, according to the locals, a breach was found in the left main canal on Friday morning and the water entered the fields in Kothur village. This led to protests by farmers, who alleged that they had asked for scaling down the quantum of water released due to heavy rain, but in vain. Over 82 mm rainfall was recorded in Hosur on Thursday. The breach would affect over 2,000 acres of paddy crop, say the farmers.

The water continued to get drained out of the breached canal in the wake of the continuing downpour in Kelavarapalli watershed area.

