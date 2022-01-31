Heavy bargaining in DMK camp

As the political parties race against the deadline to field candidates for the 100 wards in the Coimbatore Corporation, the two major Dravidian parties are engaged in negotiations with their allies in seat-sharing and to identify the wards to be shared.

Sources in the DMK camp said talks were still on as of Monday evening with the Congress. While the latter was asking 17 seats, the DMK was willing to part with not more than 10 seats, said the sources. The Congress was keen on contesting in 17 wards just as it had in the local body election, said a Congress leader.

The DMK sources said the party had initially offered eight and then increased it to nine as the Congress’ strike rate was not encouraging. Besides, as the DMK wanted to increase its political presence in the district, it wanted to contest more wards this time.

The party had planned to give four wards each to the CPI and CPI-M, three to the MDMK, two each to Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and one each to Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi so as to confine the wards allotted to allies to 25.

With BJP exiting the AIADMK camp, the ground has changed in the anti-DMK camp. The BJP sources said the party was keen on contesting in all the 100 wards, including areas where the Muslims were in a majority.

As for the AIADMK camp, the party would contest in 99 of the 100 wards leaving one ward to the Tamil Manila Congress.

The DMK sources said the party’s five units in Coimbatore had sent a ward-wise list of two probable candidates. And, the party leadership had done an independent assessment on the ground. Based on the two inputs, the party headquarters was expected to come out with the candidate list by Wednesday.

This time the DMK was keen on winning a majority in the Council as the party had not won Coimbatore mayorship. And, this time it was all the more important because all the 10 MLAs from Coimbatore were from the AIADMK and its ally, the BJP.

To make its political presence felt, the party would leave no chance, the DMK sources added.