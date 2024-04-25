ADVERTISEMENT

Heat wave prompts call for rest breaks for sanitation workers in Coimbatore

April 25, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With the heat wave continuing across Coimbatore district, concerns for the well-being of sanitation workers have surged, as the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has called for rest period for workers after 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AITUC’s appeal in Coimbatore comes in the wake of its State vice-president N. Selvaraj’s submission of a petition to Coimbatore Corporation, seeking the implementation of rest hours for workers. “Sanitation workers toil tirelessly in the open, often facing the brunt of extreme weather conditions. It’s imperative that we prioritise their welfare,” the petition read.

Mr. Selvaraj highlighted the vulnerability of cleanliness workers who worked outdoors and stressed the need for proactive measures to safeguard their health and well-being. The union also called for measures to protect workers from heat stress, including provisions for hydration and shaded rest areas.

Earlier, to mitigate the risks posed by the heat conditions, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati issued advisories urging residents to avoid outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / heatwave

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US