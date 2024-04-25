Heat wave prompts call for rest breaks for sanitation workers in Coimbatore

April 25, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With the heat wave continuing across Coimbatore district, concerns for the well-being of sanitation workers have surged, as the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has called for rest period for workers after 11 a.m.

The AITUC’s appeal in Coimbatore comes in the wake of its State vice-president N. Selvaraj’s submission of a petition to Coimbatore Corporation, seeking the implementation of rest hours for workers. “Sanitation workers toil tirelessly in the open, often facing the brunt of extreme weather conditions. It’s imperative that we prioritise their welfare,” the petition read.

Mr. Selvaraj highlighted the vulnerability of cleanliness workers who worked outdoors and stressed the need for proactive measures to safeguard their health and well-being. The union also called for measures to protect workers from heat stress, including provisions for hydration and shaded rest areas.

Earlier, to mitigate the risks posed by the heat conditions, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati issued advisories urging residents to avoid outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.