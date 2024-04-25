GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Heat wave prompts call for rest breaks for sanitation workers in Coimbatore

April 25, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With the heat wave continuing across Coimbatore district, concerns for the well-being of sanitation workers have surged, as the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has called for rest period for workers after 11 a.m.

The AITUC’s appeal in Coimbatore comes in the wake of its State vice-president N. Selvaraj’s submission of a petition to Coimbatore Corporation, seeking the implementation of rest hours for workers. “Sanitation workers toil tirelessly in the open, often facing the brunt of extreme weather conditions. It’s imperative that we prioritise their welfare,” the petition read.

Mr. Selvaraj highlighted the vulnerability of cleanliness workers who worked outdoors and stressed the need for proactive measures to safeguard their health and well-being. The union also called for measures to protect workers from heat stress, including provisions for hydration and shaded rest areas.

Earlier, to mitigate the risks posed by the heat conditions, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati issued advisories urging residents to avoid outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / heatwave

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.