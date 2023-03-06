Hearing scheduled by inquiry committee to probe charges against Periyar University postponed

March 06, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Salem

The inquiry committee, formed by the Higher Education Department to probe complaints against Periyar University, has postponed its hearing scheduled for Tuesday. It had summoned seven persons to appear before it on that day, according to the university registrar R. Balagurunathan.

A release said that as Additional Secretary S. Palanisamy is unwell, the inquiry scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed and the date will be announced later.

The inquiry committee formed by the Higher Education Department had summoned seven persons, including Salem West MLA R. Arul, to appear before it.

On January 9, the Higher Education Department ordered an investigation into 13 complaints against Periyar University , including corruption charges and the appointment of a physical education director and the librarian in violation of UGC norms and the 200-point rooster system. It had nominated a professor to the Syndicate, who was facing serious allegations.

In the government order, it said that it had formed a two-member committee comprising Additional Secretary S. Palanisamy and Joint Secretary M. Ilango Henry Das to look into the complaints. The committee must complete its probe within two months and provide a detailed report to the department, along with solutions to prevent such acts in the future.

On January 30, after two weeks, the committee came to Periyar University and verified the files in the university and also inquired with some officials. At that time, Mr. Arul went to the university and submitted a petition urging the suspension of the faculties whose names are mentioned in the government order and to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry.

The MLA also said he is ready to submit evidence for the allegations he raised against the university.

For the second time on Monday, Mr. Das came to the university and inquired with the officials regarding the allegations. The committee has summoned seven persons to appear before it to give their statements and explanations regarding the complaints against the university.

Besides Mr. Arul, V. Vaidhyanathan, president of the Periyar University Teachers’ Association, R. Kanivannan, president of the Periyar University Employees’ Association, S. Muthukannan of Vellitirupur in Erode district, Junction A. Annadurai, State president of the Ambedkar People Movement, K. Senthilkumar, founder of the Ambedkar Kalvi Iyakkam, and A.T. Kannan, former State president of the Students Federation of India had been summoned for inquiry.