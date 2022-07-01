Hearing impaired persons stage protest in Coimbatore

Coimbatore District Association for Deaf staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

A total of 200 persons from the Coimbatore District Association for Deaf staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Friday highlighting various demands.

The association members submitted a petition with 19 demands to District Collector G.S. Sameeran. Their demands included 1% reservation in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group IV exam, allotment of houses under the Chief Minister’s Solar Powered Green House scheme, and sewing machine for the elderly.

They also wanted more sign language interpreters apoointed in government hospitals and courts.

R. Aslam, a sign language interpreter, appealed to the Chief Minister to include persons with hearing impairment in the Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Welfare Board.

The association also demanded an increase in the monthly allowance and wanted it disbursed through the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled.