ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing impaired people stage protest in Erode over fulfilment of demands

Published - August 28, 2024 07:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Erode District Hearing Impaired Welfare Association staging a sit-in protest on the Collectorate premises in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Urging the district administration to fulfil their seven demands, members of the Erode District Hearing Impaired Welfare Association staged a sit-in protest on the Erode Collectorate premises on Wednesday.

Their demands included relaxing norms at the Erode District Central Cooperative Bank and providing loans and driving licences as given to hearing impaired persons in many districts, houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme, ensuring their rights as given in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2018, providing government job to a member of a family if both husband and wife were differently-abled persons, redressal of grievances and appointing a person in the office of the District Differently Abled Persons Welfare to translate their signs.

Claiming that their demands were pending for many years, the protesters urged the administration to fulfil their demands. The protest was withdrawn after officials held talks with them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US