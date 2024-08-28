GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hearing impaired people stage protest in Erode over fulfilment of demands

Published - August 28, 2024 07:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Erode District Hearing Impaired Welfare Association staging a sit-in protest on the Collectorate premises in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Members of Erode District Hearing Impaired Welfare Association staging a sit-in protest on the Collectorate premises in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Urging the district administration to fulfil their seven demands, members of the Erode District Hearing Impaired Welfare Association staged a sit-in protest on the Erode Collectorate premises on Wednesday.

Their demands included relaxing norms at the Erode District Central Cooperative Bank and providing loans and driving licences as given to hearing impaired persons in many districts, houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme, ensuring their rights as given in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2018, providing government job to a member of a family if both husband and wife were differently-abled persons, redressal of grievances and appointing a person in the office of the District Differently Abled Persons Welfare to translate their signs.

Claiming that their demands were pending for many years, the protesters urged the administration to fulfil their demands. The protest was withdrawn after officials held talks with them.

