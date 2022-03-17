Healthy child campaign in Dharmapuri

A full-scale weighing camp of children between 0 and six years of age under the Healthy Child or “Swastha Balak Balika Sparadha” to gauge the health of children below six years of age is proposed to be conducted here from March 21 to 27. The camp will be conducted at all ICDS centers, where the children will be weighed and the data will be uploaded.

The camp will be conducted in all ICDS centers with the joint participation of ICDS workers, and volunteers from Lions Club, Rotary Club, residents welfare associations, Indian Medical Association and school teachers among others. The weight of the child in the age category of 0-6 years will be checked and the data shall be entered into “Poshan Tracker” App

Further, parents may download the app on their phones, weigh their child’s weight from home and upload the data on the app to secure Healthy child certificate, according to the administration.