Healthcare workers given special tour of Botanical Garden

The government healthcare workers in the Nilgiris, who are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, were given a welcome break from their daily routine for a short while.

More than 120 doctors, nurses and other staff were given a special tour of the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

The healthcare workers were allowed into the garden by the Horticulture Department, who honoured all the visiting healthcare workers with a round of applause for their work.

R. Megha, a nurse, said that she appreciated the gesture.

“It also provides us with a welcome relief from the daily stress of working in a hospital during the time of a pandemic, as we have only been commuting between our homes and the hospital with very little time for anything else for the last two months,” she said.

The Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam along with all other tourist spots in the Nilgiris have been closed to the public since March 17.

With the fate of the annual flower show, which was supposed to be held between May 15 and May 19, yet to be decided, the Horticulture Department staff are continuing to plough ahead with the arrangements for the show.

Assistant Director of Horticulture, the Nilgiris district, M.Radhakrishnan, said all the plants had been arranged in the viewing galleries and the lawns prepared. “The only thing missing are the superstructure exhibits that are made every year with flowers and different kinds of foliage,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.