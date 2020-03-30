Healthcare staff involved in home quarantining work without gloves

In a shocking incident, health workers involved in home quarantining of families in the city were found without personal protection equipments (PPEs) and performing their duty here on Monday.

With 20 positive case of COVID-19 reported in the district, health workers were involved in quarantining families from where positive cases have reported. A lady doctor, who had earlier served at the Erode Railway Hospital tested positive after she was transferred to Podanur Railway Hospital in Coimbatore. Currently, she along with three of her family members is admitted to the ESI Hospital and is undergoing treatment. As many as 30 families were already home quarantined at the Railway Colony and on Monday, families in Lenin Street at Nadarmedu were quarantined.

During the exercise, health workers were found without gloves and they failed to maintain personal distancing of at least one metre from the person under home quarantine. Workers with their bare hands also touched the hands of the family members and fixed the home quarantine seal.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued guidelines on use of PPEs, including goggles, face-shield, mask, gloves, gowns, head cover and shoe cover while screening patients, in-patient services, pre-hospitalisation and also during home quarantine.

The healthcare staff should wear triple layer mask, gloves and maintain personal distancing during the work. “Healthcare staff should follow the basic norms in handling persons under home quarantine”, a resident said, speaking on anonymity. He wanted the staff involved in quarantine process to be well aware of the norms before given the work.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that it is mandatory that health staff involved in the process should wear gloves and also maintain personal distancing and added that staff were already instructed. “They will be told again to follow the norms”, she added.