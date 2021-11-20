‘Healthcare sector growing at brisk pace’

The Indian healthcare sector is growing at a brisk pace due to its strengthening coverage, services and increasing expenditure by public as well private players, said Arjun Prakash, Chairman, CII Coimbatore Zone & Wholetime Director, Effica Automation.

He was speaking at the CII Healthcare Startup Connect - Future of Healthcare, a virtual event.

Swathy Rohit, conference chairperson and co-founder & CEO, Health Basix, said paradigm shift in healthcare innovation required multidisciplinary and multistakeholder approach with strong collaboration of the players.

J. S. Bhuvaneswaran, convenor, CII Coimbatore – Healthcare Panel and Director, PSG Hospitals, said India had various medical services at different levels. Satisfaction was the only expectation from the patients. Developments such as cash to e-transaction, innovations in medical equipment, medical technology and the patient handling had brought a lot of comfortableness between doctors and patients.

S. Chandrakumar, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu and Founder & Executive Chairman, Kauvery Hospitals, said healthcare used to be very slow in adapting to changes and in the last decade that trend had changed. The COVID-19 pandemic brought technology more closer to healthcare, he added.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, past president, CII, and Chairman, Axilor Ventures, said Coimbatore was well suited for working on healthcare innovations.

S. Prashanth, vice-chairman, CII Coimbatore, and Co-Founder & Director, Quadrasystems.net (I) Pvt. Ltd., said CII Coimbatore would work in stimulating the startups and technology in the best interest and transformation of healthcare sector.