Healthcare scheme reaches over 6,000 beneficiaries in one month

Tiruppur

15 September 2021 00:11 IST

As many as 6,107 beneficiaries were covered by the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam doorstep healthcare scheme within a month in Tiruppur district.

In a release, Collector S. Vineeth said that when the scheme was launched in Avinashi taluk on August 5 and 6, as many as 107 beneficiaries were treated for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure as of September 5. Healthcare personnel from five primary health centres in the taluk at Thulukkamuthur, Thirumuruganpoondi, Cheyur, Nambiyampalayam and Avinashi visited the residences of the beneficiaries of all ages for the scheme, he said.

The scheme would initially cover 25 health sub-centres in Avinashi taluk and would later be extended to the whole district.

