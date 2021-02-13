Health workers receive second dose of vaccination in districts

‘There has to be a gap of 28 to 45 days between the two doses’

Health workers were administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at health facilities here on Saturday.

According to Health Department officials, 16, 617 doses of Covishield vaccines were administered to health workers and other frontline workers during the first phase in the district.

R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Attur, was the first person in the district to receive the vaccination at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. P. Ramakrishnan, State president of the Indian Medical Association, and P.V. Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, received the second dose.

Dr. Selvakumar said that the vaccine was being administered at 21 centres in the district. There has to be a gap of 28 to 45 days between the first and second dose. The district has sufficient stock of vaccines, he said.

In Erode, healthcare workers received the second dose of vaccination at five centres on Saturday.

On January 16, 99 workers were administered the first dose at the District Headquarters and Hospital, Government Hospitals at Perundurai, Bhavani and Gobichettipalayam and at the Primary Health Centre at Siruvalur.

A total of 4,312 workers have been vaccinated in the first phase in Erode district.

Eight new cases in Salem

Salem district on Saturday reported eight new COVID-19 positive cases. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous.

Namakkal district reported five new cases. Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts reported three indigenous cases each. Erode district reported 11 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,601. While 26 persons were discharged, 142 are under treatment.