ADVERTISEMENT

Health walk initiative inaugurated in Coimbatore

November 04, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthuswamy inaugurated an 8-km Health Road in Race Course in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu Government’s health initiative ‘Nadappom, Nalam Peruvom’ began in Coimbatore on Saturday, with people being encouraged to cover 8 km or 10,000 steps every day for better health.

Celebrating former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary birth year, the initiative has been launched in 38 districts which now have dedicated walkers’ paths with toilets, seating areas, lighting and other basic amenities.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthuswamy inaugurated an 8-km ‘Health Road’ which encircles Race Course area in the city. During the morning hours of every first Sunday, walkers will be tested for blood sugar and blood pressure for free.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar were present at the event where Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the initiative through video conferencing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US