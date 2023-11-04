HamberMenu
Health walk initiative inaugurated in Coimbatore

November 04, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthuswamy inaugurated an 8-km Health Road in Race Course in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthuswamy inaugurated an 8-km Health Road in Race Course in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu Government’s health initiative ‘Nadappom, Nalam Peruvom’ began in Coimbatore on Saturday, with people being encouraged to cover 8 km or 10,000 steps every day for better health.

Celebrating former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary birth year, the initiative has been launched in 38 districts which now have dedicated walkers’ paths with toilets, seating areas, lighting and other basic amenities.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthuswamy inaugurated an 8-km ‘Health Road’ which encircles Race Course area in the city. During the morning hours of every first Sunday, walkers will be tested for blood sugar and blood pressure for free.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar were present at the event where Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the initiative through video conferencing.

