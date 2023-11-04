ADVERTISEMENT

Health Walk held in Salem and Namakkal districts

November 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

More than 100 people participated in the Health Walk in Salem city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Walk was held in Salem and Namakkal districts in which Minister, MLAs, and MP participated on Saturday.

Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the programme across the State through video conferencing in Chennai.

In Salem district, the walk started at Hasthampatti Roundana, passed via Central Prison, Commissioner Bungalow, Collector Bungalow, Gorimedu, and Kollapatti, and ended at the Modern Theatre Arch, covering 8 km. District Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran and S. Sathasivam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, officials, and more than 100 people participated.

In Namakkal district, Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan inaugurated the walk at Namakkal Government Higher Secondary School (South). The walk passed via Mohanar Road and Trinity College, and ended at the government school. District Collector S. Uma and officials from Health, Sports Development, and various departments participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US