Health Walk held in Salem and Namakkal districts

November 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
More than 100 people participated in the Health Walk in Salem city on Saturday.

More than 100 people participated in the Health Walk in Salem city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Walk was held in Salem and Namakkal districts in which Minister, MLAs, and MP participated on Saturday.

Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the programme across the State through video conferencing in Chennai.

In Salem district, the walk started at Hasthampatti Roundana, passed via Central Prison, Commissioner Bungalow, Collector Bungalow, Gorimedu, and Kollapatti, and ended at the Modern Theatre Arch, covering 8 km. District Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran and S. Sathasivam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, officials, and more than 100 people participated.

In Namakkal district, Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan inaugurated the walk at Namakkal Government Higher Secondary School (South). The walk passed via Mohanar Road and Trinity College, and ended at the government school. District Collector S. Uma and officials from Health, Sports Development, and various departments participated.

