‘Health Walk’ and other fitness events held in Coimbatore

December 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: To promote health and fitness awareness among people, district officials participated in an 8-km long ‘Health Walk’ in the city on Sunday.

Launched by the State Government to encourage people to tackle health issues such as diabetes, obesity and cholesterol, this is the second weekly ‘Health Walk’ held in the city. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran participated in the walk that began at 6 a.m.

Apart from this, the Coimbatore United Round Table 186 hosted the second edition of “Kutti Roadies 23,” a mega cycling event exclusively for children, on Sunday.

The fundraiser event saw participation of around 1,000 kids. All proceeds from the event will be contributed to support the education of underprivileged children. Commissioner of Police (north) G. Chandeesh was the Chief Guest.

Further, KMCH organised the 27th edition of the Coimbatore Marathon in the city on Sunday, to create awareness about organ donation. Inaugurated by K. Bhavaneeswari,IGP, West Zone, the event witnessed participation of donors, parents, healthcare professionals, and students, covering a 16 km route.

Participants who completed the marathon received cash prizes and certificates.