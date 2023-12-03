HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Health Walk’ and other fitness events held in Coimbatore

December 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran participated in the weekly Health Walk conducted on Sunday at Race Course Road.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran participated in the weekly Health Walk conducted on Sunday at Race Course Road. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: To promote health and fitness awareness among people, district officials participated in an 8-km long ‘Health Walk’ in the city on Sunday.

Launched by the State Government to encourage people to tackle health issues such as diabetes, obesity and cholesterol, this is the second weekly ‘Health Walk’ held in the city. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran participated in the walk that began at 6 a.m.

Apart from this, the Coimbatore United Round Table 186 hosted the second edition of “Kutti Roadies 23,” a mega cycling event exclusively for children, on Sunday.

The fundraiser event saw participation of around 1,000 kids. All proceeds from the event will be contributed to support the education of underprivileged children. Commissioner of Police (north) G. Chandeesh was the Chief Guest.

Further, KMCH organised the 27th edition of the Coimbatore Marathon in the city on Sunday, to create awareness about organ donation. Inaugurated by K. Bhavaneeswari,IGP, West Zone, the event witnessed participation of donors, parents, healthcare professionals, and students, covering a 16 km route.

Participants who completed the marathon received cash prizes and certificates.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / public health/community medicine / physical fitness

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.