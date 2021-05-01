Health teams to ensure adherence to safety protocols

Personnel from health department will be deployed at the counting centres to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols on counting day.

In Salem, a 200-member health team would be deployed at the four counting centres. R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services said health department staff would be present at the entrance to check the temperature of counting agents and staff and sanitiser would be provided. Health officials said the counting hall would be disinfected periodically and measures had been taken to ensure physical distancing among counting agents.

Election officials said PPE kits had been provided to counting agents. Each counting centre had been provided with four LED screens to prevent crowding of agents. About 50,000 masks, and 10,000 face shields, PPE kits and 100 ml hand sanitisers had been procured for distribution among counting staff and agents.

In Namakkal, S. Somasundaram, Deputy Director of Health Services, said a 300-member team would be deployed at the centre, and counting agents and staff should produce RT-PCR negative reports or certificates of receiving two doses of vaccination. Three-ply masks, face shields, gloves, PPE kits and hand sanitisers had been procured for distribution among agents and counting staff.

Officials said as many as 15,000 masks, 12,000 gloves and other safety equipment had been procured. Markings had been done to ensure physical distancing among agents.