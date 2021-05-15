Health teams screen residents of Thumbalahalli Sri Lankan refugee camp

DHARMAPURI

Health teams screened Sri Lanka refugee camp in Thumbalahalli here in Dharmapuri after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader D. Ravikumar wrote to the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare K.S. Masthan seeking medical intervention in the camp.

A team of health workers arrived in the camp for testing of the residents for symptoms. Amid three cases of COVID-19 infection, and the closely packed houses in the camp, the camp atmosphere was rife with fears of an outbreak especially in the absence of testing. The residents had also raised concerns over the RT-PCR testing carried out last week on 58 residents that was was not returned with results except for few. One of those awaiting the results tested positive a week after the testing was done, but the results were not returned. In its wake, the residents expressed their fears of being symptomatic or otherwise, but without any recourse to testing, there would be no medical help for them.

One of the three infected persons was also reportedly struggling to find a bed at the government medical college hospital.

