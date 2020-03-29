Health staff collect details as partof containment plan

As announced by Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, officials and staff of health department went door-to-door and collected details regarding residents as part of containment measures here.

In Salem, six COVID-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here and the patients include four Indonesian nationals, who were here for Islamic preaching, their guide from Chennai and one of their contacts from Salem.

According to officials, the group has visited five mosques here, Rahmath Nagar Masjid near Sooramangalam on March 12, Sevapet Paramarket masjid from March 13 to 15, Sheikh Umar masjid near Ammapet from March 16 to 18, March 19 at 21 at Sanyasikundu Buharia Masjid near Kichipalayam and Janadul Birdosh Masjid near Kitchipalayam on March 22.

J. Nirmalsen, Deputy Director, Health Services said that as part of the containment measures, over 470 health officials and staff have been deployed.

“Over 470 members, including doctors, urban and village health nurses, health inspectors and pharmacists are being utilised as part of the containment measures. A nurse would visit 50 houses within the zones and collect details regarding their health status and whether they are showing COVID-19 symptoms or undergoing treatment for any other diseases”, he said.

He added that five-km areas around the five mosques has been declared as containment zones and another two-km as buffer zone.

Mr. Nirmalsen said that the staff would be visiting around 25,000 houses and collecting the required details in these zones by Sunday.