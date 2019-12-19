Coimbatore

Health Secretary inspects Edappadi GH

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Thursday inspected the Government Hospital in Edappadi.

Ms.Rajesh held discussions with doctors and other medical staff and reviewed the various infrastructure development works being carried out at the hospital.

Earlier, Ms. Rajesh took part in a capacity building workshop and review meeting on the implementation of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act held for joint directors and authorities here. Addressing at the event, Ms. Rajesh advised officials to take steps to reduce maternal mortality rate and prevent sex determination tests.

T.S.Swathi Retnawathy, State Appropriate Authority for PCPNDT Act, also spoke.

