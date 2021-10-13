Health scheme launched in Krishnagiri

Varumun Kaapom Health Scheme was launched in 10 blocks here on Tuesday. The scheme will be implemented as 30 camps of three camps each in each of the 10 blocks.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said the camps would be conducted under the joint coordination of various departments including health and family welfare, education and rural development, medical college hospital, AIDS Control Society, and National Programme for the Control of Blindness.

With an objective to prevent ailments by screening and providing pre-emptive health care to the needy, the scheme was formally launched by the Chief Minister in Salem in September. The scheme seeks to cover all villages, town panchayats, municipalities and Corporations across the State.

Doctors of varied specialities from cardiology to nephrology, to dermatology, gynaecology, mental health among others would screen people and they would be taken for further treatment, if needed, at the government and private hospitals under the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme.

The Collector said, as of date, over 13,03,716 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district. This included predominant coverage of the population in the mass vaccination camps held on Sundays. Over 2,54,141 people had been covered by the vaccination camps on Sundays.

In Dharmapuri, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inaugurated the scheme at the Government Higher Secondary School. Under the scheme, the administration has proposed to conduct 24 camps in eight blocks, with three camps in each block per year.