Health scheme launched in Erode corporation limits

Initially, 5,235 persons suffering from blood pressure and diabetes in the corporation limits will get benefited by the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme and other individuals can also register for getting treatment, said S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development here on Friday.

The Minister, in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, E. Thirumagan Evera, MLA, and Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, inaugurated the scheme in the corporation limits at Thendral Nagar in Ward 18.

He said that under the scheme, health staff would visit the houses and provide treatment to the needy at their residence. Also, the healthcare needs of other family members were also ascertained and necessary steps taken, he added.

He said that medical staff would visit the houses of persons aged above 45 and provide medicines for diabetics and blood pressure. Also, children with birth defects were identified and all the medical help for the family was ensured.

The Minister said that of the total population of 5,42,530 in the corporation limits, a total of 3,182 persons were having blood pressure, 1,521 diabetes and 532 persons high blood pressure. “Health staff from the primary health centres will visit their households and provide the much-needed medical attention”, he said.

Deputy Director of Health Services Somasundaram, Corporation Commissioner Vijayakumar, City Health Officer Prakash and officials were present.