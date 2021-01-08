Health-related events held as part of Coimbatore Vizha

COIMBATORE

08 January 2021 00:14 IST

Coimbatore Vizha celebrations, which started on January 2 and will be on till January 10, focused on health-related events on Thursday.

Industries and hospitals have come together to screen employees for diabetes, hyper tension, and eye care. Since January 4, 500 employees have been screened. KMCH, GEM, PSG Hospital, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Aravind and Sankara Hospital are testing the employees at the industries and the camps will go on till January 9.

Since mental health is an important issue, the Vizha had “Mind your Mind” programme to create awareness on mental health among college students and the public.

A special programme was held for senior citizens on Thursday. Called, “Celebrating the Roots”, the event focused on their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, a release from the organisers said.