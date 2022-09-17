Health officials seize plastic items in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 17, 2022 18:20 IST

Health officials from the Salem Corporation seized banned plastic items on Friday.

On Friday, officials led by City Health Officer N. Yogananth raided various shops in four zones of the Corporation.

During the raid, a total of 821 kg of banned plastic items, including 600 kg in Suramangalam Zone, 200 kg in Hasthampatti Zone, seven kg in Kondalampatti Zone, and three kg in Ammapet Zone. The officials slapped ₹31,500 fine on the shopkeepers.

