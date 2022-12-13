Health officials seal scan machine at private hospital in Erode

December 13, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

Officials from the Health Department on Tuesday sealed the scan machine at a private hospital in Erode after an audit revealed high number of infant and maternal deaths. The hospital was also banned from admitting patients for 15 days.

An audit by the Health Department at Kokila Sekar Nursing Home at Panneerselvam Park in the city revealed the high number of deaths during deliveries. The issue was taken up with the District Collector H. Krishnanunni and a committee was formed to inspect the hospital. The committee inspected the hospital twice and found various violations.

Against the sanctioned bed strength of 12, the committee found 28 beds at the hospital. As per the norms, scanning should be done in a separate room, but the machine was in a common area. The operation theatre was not clean and drugs and syringes beyond expiry date were found used in the hospital. A report was submitted to the Collector who asked the Health Department to initiate action.

A team led by Joint Director of Health Services R. Premakumari, Deputy Director (Family Welfare) Rajasekar and other officials visited the hospital. The scan machine was sealed and all the 10 in-patients were asked to be shifted to other hospitals. The hospital was also asked not to admit patients for 15 days. A notice was served on the hospital seeking a written explanation on the various violations that were pointed out.